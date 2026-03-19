Hanuman Guardian | US - Royal Thai Army Civil Affairs Teams Visit Lop Buri Police Department

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Police Maj. Akatach Sujarit, Inspector of Prevention and Suppression at the Mueang Lopburi Provincial Police Station, briefs U.S. Army Soldiers from 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion and Royal Thai Army Soldiers during an informational meeting on March 18, 2026 in Lopburi, Thailand during Hanuman Guardian 26. Civil affairs soldiers work with local governments around the world to protect civilians and reduce the root causes of instability. This session helped our forces build a relationship with the local Lopburi government, understand their policing capabilities, and identify ways to enhance their partnership.



Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Charles Marx)