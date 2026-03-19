Philippine Army Maj. Richard Relloso, an operations officer assigned to Northern Luzon Command, provides a confirmation brief to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and NOLCOM leadership during a battle staff training exercise at Camp Aquino, Clark, Philippines, Feb. 20, 2026. The BST allowed MRF-SEA and AFP service members to learn how to implement command and control procedures as a joint watch floor by testing systems, evaluating processes and validating standard operation procedures for crisis or conflict. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 03:30
|Photo ID:
|9575189
|VIRIN:
|260220-M-AS577-1568
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|CAMP AQUINO, CLARK, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Battle Staff Training [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.