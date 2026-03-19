MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Battle Staff Training

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Zachary Schaidle, center, the technical information officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, shares best practices for presenting confirmation briefs to Armed Forces of the Philippines service members during a battle staff training exercise at Camp Aquino, Clark, Philippines, Feb. 19, 2026. The BST allowed MRF-SEA and AFP service members to learn how to implement command and control procedures as a joint watch floor by testing systems, evaluating processes and validating standard operation procedures for crisis or conflict. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. Schaidle is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)