Philippine Army Col. Ulysis Laude, the assistant chief of staff of operations of Northern Luzon Command, speaks to U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members during an opening ceremony for a battle staff training exercise at Camp Aquino, Clark, Philippines, Feb. 18, 2026. The BST allowed MRF-SEA and AFP service members to learn how to implement command and control procedures as a joint watch floor by testing systems, evaluating processes and validating standard operation procedures for crisis or conflict. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 03:30
|Photo ID:
|9575185
|VIRIN:
|260218-M-AS577-1016
|Resolution:
|7444x4965
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP AQUINO, CLARK, PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Battle Staff Training [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.