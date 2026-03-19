MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Battle Staff Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Army Maj. Richard Relloso, left, an operations officer assigned to Northern Luzon Command, U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Justin Tate, the watch chief of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, validate watch floor procedures during a battle staff training exercise at Camp Aquino, Clark, Philippines, Feb. 19, 2026. The BST allowed MRF-SEA and AFP service members to learn how to implement command and control procedures as a joint watch floor by testing systems, evaluating processes and validating standard operation procedures for crisis or conflict. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. Tate is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)