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    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB [Image 8 of 13]

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    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron (CABS), Hurlburt Field, Florida, applies a tourniquet during pre-deployment training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. Focused pre-deployment training demonstrates 31st CABS’ evolution to meet updated national priorities and more efficiently use Air Force talent and resources, building a multi-functional unit ready to achieve peace through strength (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 19:05
    Photo ID: 9574948
    VIRIN: 260309-F-MG832-1179
    Resolution: 3161x2107
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jasmine Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB

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    31 ATF; 31 CABS; Nellis AFB; TCCC

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