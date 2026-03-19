A U.S. Airman assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron (CABS), Hurlburt Field, Florida, teaches a force protection course at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. Alongside the 31st Air Task Force, 31st CABS is fielding the Air Force’s long-term design, improving overall collaboration and readiness from the ground up. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 19:05
|Photo ID:
|9574947
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-MG832-1064
|Resolution:
|2896x1931
|Size:
|999.93 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jasmine Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.