31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron (CABS), Hurlburt Field, Florida, teaches a force protection course at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. Alongside the 31st Air Task Force, 31st CABS is fielding the Air Force’s long-term design, improving overall collaboration and readiness from the ground up. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)