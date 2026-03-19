31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron (CABS), Hurlburt Field, Florida, conducts force protection operations during pre-deployment training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. Periods of focused training strengthen 31st CABS’ unit cohesiveness, integrating Airmen from numerous career fields into a cross-functional team ready to meet mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)