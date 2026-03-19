31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron (CABS), Hurlburt Field, Florida, conduct force protection operations at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. This pre-deployment training ensures all 31st CABS personnel embody the Mission Ready Airman concept and support the evolving structure of Air Force Units of Action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)