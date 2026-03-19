U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron (CABS), Hurlburt Field, Florida, conduct force protection operations at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. This pre-deployment training ensures all 31st CABS personnel embody the Mission Ready Airman concept and support the evolving structure of Air Force Units of Action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 19:05
|Photo ID:
|9574945
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-MG832-1047
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jasmine Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.