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    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB [Image 10 of 13]

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    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron (CABS), Hurlburt Field, Florida, conduct force protection operations at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. This pre-deployment training ensures all 31st CABS personnel embody the Mission Ready Airman concept and support the evolving structure of Air Force Units of Action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 19:05
    Photo ID: 9574945
    VIRIN: 260310-F-MG832-1047
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jasmine Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB

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