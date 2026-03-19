U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron stand in formation for a group photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 11, 2026. The 60 CES is responsible for training and deploying to open, establish and operate expeditionary air bases worldwide, while also constructing, repairing and maintaining in-garrison facilities and infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 17:54
|Photo ID:
|9574844
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-OY799-1080
|Resolution:
|6217x4149
|Size:
|7.3 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th CES group photo [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.