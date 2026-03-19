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    60th CES group photo [Image 1 of 5]

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    60th CES group photo

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron stand in formation for a group photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 11, 2026. The 60 CES is responsible for training and deploying to open, establish and operate expeditionary air bases worldwide, while also constructing, repairing and maintaining in-garrison facilities and infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 17:54
    Photo ID: 9574844
    VIRIN: 260311-F-OY799-1080
    Resolution: 6217x4149
    Size: 7.3 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 60th CES group photo [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60th CES group photo
    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2026 Senior Master Sgt. Release Party
    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2026 Senior Master Sgt. Release Party
    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2026 Senior Master Sgt. Release Party
    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2026 Senior Master Sgt. Release Party

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    USAF
    60 CES
    Airmen
    group photo

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