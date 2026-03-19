Certificates are displayed on a table for the 2026 Senior Master Sgt. Release Party at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 13, 2026. During the ceremony, 23 senior master sergeant selects were celebrated for their promotion to E-8. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 17:54
|Photo ID:
|9574849
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-OY799-1305
|Resolution:
|6990x3932
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2026 Senior Master Sgt. Release Party [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.