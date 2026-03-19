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    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2026 Senior Master Sgt. Release Party [Image 4 of 5]

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    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2026 Senior Master Sgt. Release Party

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Bryant Brown, left, Travis Air Force Base Honor Guard superintendent, Master Sergeant Christopher Brown, middle, Military and Family Readiness Center superintendent, and his wife, Shawndrea Brown, gather for a group photo prior to the 2026 Senior Master Sgt. Release Party at Travis AFB, California, March 13, 2026. During the ceremony, 23 senior master sergeant selects were celebrated for their promotion to E-8. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 17:54
    Photo ID: 9574851
    VIRIN: 260313-F-OY799-1312
    Resolution: 6859x3858
    Size: 6.64 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2026 Senior Master Sgt. Release Party [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    60th CES group photo
    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2026 Senior Master Sgt. Release Party
    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2026 Senior Master Sgt. Release Party
    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2026 Senior Master Sgt. Release Party
    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2026 Senior Master Sgt. Release Party

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