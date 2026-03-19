Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2026 Senior Master Sgt. Release Party

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U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Bryant Brown, left, Travis Air Force Base Honor Guard superintendent, Master Sergeant Christopher Brown, middle, Military and Family Readiness Center superintendent, and his wife, Shawndrea Brown, gather for a group photo prior to the 2026 Senior Master Sgt. Release Party at Travis AFB, California, March 13, 2026. During the ceremony, 23 senior master sergeant selects were celebrated for their promotion to E-8. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)