Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2026 Senior Master Sgt. Release Party

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Craig Virginia, right, 60th Security Forces Squadron wing development advisor, hugs his mother, Judy Franklin, during the 2026 Senior Master Sgt. Release Party at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 13, 2026. During the ceremony, 23 senior master sergeant selects were celebrated for their promotion to E-8. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)