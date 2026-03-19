A Mother and a Son Serving together

Date Taken: 03.18.2026 Date Posted: 03.19.2026 13:05 Photo ID: 9574127 VIRIN: 260319-A-ON484-1006 Resolution: 1873x2048 Size: 823.94 KB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

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