U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jillian M. Batista, operations sergeant, 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, pose with son, PV2 Daniel Briggs, assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 13:05
|Photo ID:
|9574127
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-ON484-1006
|Resolution:
|1873x2048
|Size:
|823.94 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Mother and a Son Serving Together [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Mother and a Son Serving together
No keywords found.