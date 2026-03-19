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    A Mother and a Son Serving Together [Image 1 of 2]

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    A Mother and a Son Serving Together

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jillian M. Batista, operations sergeant, 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, pose with son, PV2 Daniel Briggs, assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 13:06
    Photo ID: 9574123
    VIRIN: 260319-A-ON454-1005
    Resolution: 1141x1311
    Size: 315.88 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    ICORPS
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