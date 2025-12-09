A Mother and a Son Serving together

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Master Sgt. Jillian M. Batista, operation sergeant, 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, has dedicated over 20 years helping to keep the U.S. Army moving forward. From managing supply lines to overseeing operations, she has built a career behind the scenes of ensuring that all Soldiers she came across, or units have what they need to win the fight.

Now, as Batista prepares to retire and her son begins his first year in uniform, their shared service inside the same division offers a rare glimpse into how the impact of military tradition, and family ties into the Army evolving mission intersecting link one career coming into a close with another just beginning.

Batista currently serves at the 4th IDSB at Fort Carson, where her assignment has included headquarters company First Sergeant, brigades S4, and currently serving as brigade operation sergeant.

Colleagues rave about her work has been critical to many Soldiers across 4th Infantry Division’s installation, from ensuring equipment accountability to coordinating sustainment operations that keep thousands of Soldiers equipment and mission ready with the brigade.

“Jillian leadership has played a major role in the backbone of our sustainment operations even as she prepares for retirement and navigates the transition to civilian life,” Sgt 1st Class Kristen Grijalva, equal opportunity advisor, 4th IDSB, 4th ID Said. “She continues to mentor Soldiers and ensure mission readiness with the same dedication she has shown throughout her career. Her ability to balance personal life and drive the brigade forward speaks volumes about her character and commitment to the Army.

Her son, Pv2. Daniel Briggs enlisted in the Army in April 2025. After graduating from basic training and advance individual training at Fort Benning, Georgia, Briggs received assignment orders to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team. He now serves as a 11C: Mortarman and operates the Mortar System, one of the Army’s cutting-edge equipment, providing crucial indirect fire support for infantry units.

“Serving in the Army at the same time as my mom is something I’m proud of,” Pv2 Briggs said. “Wearing the Ivy patch together makes our service feel like the start of a family tradition that I want to carry forward, and I’m honored to continue what she started”.

For Batista, seeing her son join the Army and being in the same Division has added a more heartfelt moment to her final year in uniform. The two now wear the same Ivy division patch, though their roles could not be more different.

“I have been honored to serve my country and mentor the next generation of Soldiers,” Batista said. “Now, I am even more humbled to witness my son take his own path in joining the Army.

The pair represent what leaders often describe as the Army’s dual mission: sustaining the force and fighting at the front. Their service contributes to two pivotal components of battle, a mother helping maintain the division’s operational backbone and a son contributing to its force of combat power.

As Batista nears retirement and Briggs settles into his new career, the two share more than a uniform. They share a bridge between generations, a family bond strengthened by service and commitment to carrying forward the values the Army teaches: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage.

“His decision fills me with tears of joy,” Batista said. “As I see him step forward into adulthood and building his legacy in uniform.”

Together, they embody the past and future of the 4th Infantry Division as one career is coming to an end, and as another begins.

-30-