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    Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8 [Image 4 of 4]

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    Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Vandenberg’s 2nd Range Operations Squadron supported Northrop Grumman employees during the stacking of a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV to prepare it for flight at Space Launch Complex-8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Mar 12, 2026. This Minotaur IV will support Space System Command’s Space Test Program 29A (STP-29A) mission. STP performs mission design, payload-to-bus integration, space vehicle-to-launch integration, and on-orbit operations for satellite and tracking payloads that exhibit potential military utility. Vandenberg SFB utilizes strategic industry partners like Northrop Grumman to support its critical and diverse portfolio, encompassing orbital tracking, advanced air and space testing, homeland defense operations, and strategic deterrence.(U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 16:55
    Photo ID: 9572816
    VIRIN: 031226-X-IT855-1023
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Minotaur IV Rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8
    Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8
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    Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8

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    Minotaur IV
    slc-8
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