Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8

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Vandenberg’s 2nd Range Operations Squadron supported Northrop Grumman employees during the stacking of a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV to prepare it for flight at Space Launch Complex-8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Mar 12, 2026. This Minotaur IV will support Space System Command’s Space Test Program 29A (STP-29A) mission. STP performs mission design, payload-to-bus integration, space vehicle-to-launch integration, and on-orbit operations for satellite and tracking payloads that exhibit potential military utility. Vandenberg SFB utilizes strategic industry partners like Northrop Grumman to support its critical and diverse portfolio, encompassing orbital tracking, advanced air and space testing, homeland defense operations, and strategic deterrence.(U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)