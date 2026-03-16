Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8

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he third stage of a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket booster is hoisted for mounting at SLC-8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 12, 2026. This rocket will support Space Systems Command’s Space Test Program 29A (STP-29A), and will carry multiple payloads, including Sat-7, Rawhide, and research and test cube satellites from various academic institutions. Beyond its national security, VSFB is a leader in commercial space operations, supporting launch service providers like Northrop Grumman in an effort to ensure continued access to space. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)