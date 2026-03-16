he third stage of a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket booster is hoisted for mounting at SLC-8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 12, 2026. This rocket will support Space Systems Command’s Space Test Program 29A (STP-29A), and will carry multiple payloads, including Sat-7, Rawhide, and research and test cube satellites from various academic institutions. Beyond its national security, VSFB is a leader in commercial space operations, supporting launch service providers like Northrop Grumman in an effort to ensure continued access to space. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 16:55
|Photo ID:
|9572812
|VIRIN:
|031226-X-IT855-1022
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Minotaur IV Rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.