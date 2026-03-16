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    Minotaur IV Rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8 [Image 3 of 4]

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    Minotaur IV Rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    he third stage of a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket booster is hoisted for mounting at SLC-8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 12, 2026. This rocket will support Space Systems Command’s Space Test Program 29A (STP-29A), and will carry multiple payloads, including Sat-7, Rawhide, and research and test cube satellites from various academic institutions. Beyond its national security, VSFB is a leader in commercial space operations, supporting launch service providers like Northrop Grumman in an effort to ensure continued access to space. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 16:55
    Photo ID: 9572812
    VIRIN: 031226-X-IT855-1022
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Minotaur IV Rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Minotaur IV Rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8
    Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8
    Minotaur IV Rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8
    Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8

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