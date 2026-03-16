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    Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8 [Image 2 of 4]

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    Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Vandenberg’s 2nd Range Operations Squadron supported Northrop Grumman employees during the stacking of a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV to prepare it for flight at Space Launch Complex-8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Mar 12, 2026. The Minotaur IV uses solid rocket motors from the decommissioned LGM-118 Peacekeeper ICBM for stages 1-3. As a critical hub for the nation’s defense, Vandenberg in tandem with industry partners like Northrop Grumman play a pivotal role in advancing national security objectives, ensuring assured access to space, and fostering innovation in both government and industry space sectors. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 16:55
    Photo ID: 9572810
    VIRIN: 031226-X-IT855-1017
    Resolution: 5732x3814
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Minotaur IV Rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8
    Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8
    Minotaur IV Rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8
    Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8

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    ssc
    Minotaur IV
    Minotaur
    SLC-8
    vsfb
    sld30

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