Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8

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Vandenberg’s 2nd Range Operations Squadron supported Northrop Grumman employees during the stacking of a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV to prepare it for flight at Space Launch Complex-8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Mar 12, 2026. The Minotaur IV uses solid rocket motors from the decommissioned LGM-118 Peacekeeper ICBM for stages 1-3. As a critical hub for the nation’s defense, Vandenberg in tandem with industry partners like Northrop Grumman play a pivotal role in advancing national security objectives, ensuring assured access to space, and fostering innovation in both government and industry space sectors. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)