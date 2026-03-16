Vandenberg’s 2nd Range Operations Squadron supported Northrop Grumman employees during the stacking of a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV to prepare it for flight at Space Launch Complex-8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Mar 12, 2026. The Minotaur IV uses solid rocket motors from the decommissioned LGM-118 Peacekeeper ICBM for stages 1-3. As a critical hub for the nation’s defense, Vandenberg in tandem with industry partners like Northrop Grumman play a pivotal role in advancing national security objectives, ensuring assured access to space, and fostering innovation in both government and industry space sectors. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 16:55
|Photo ID:
|9572810
|VIRIN:
|031226-X-IT855-1017
|Resolution:
|5732x3814
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.