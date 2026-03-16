Date Taken: 03.18.2026 Date Posted: 03.18.2026 10:24 Photo ID: 9571948 VIRIN: 260318-N-OT964-9006 Resolution: 4092x3886 Size: 1.42 MB Location: US

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This work, The official command logo of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group TWO (EODGRU-2). [Image 7 of 7], by LT Martin Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.