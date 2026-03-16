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    The official command logo of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group TWO (EODGRU-2). [Image 6 of 7]

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    The official command logo of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group TWO (EODGRU-2).

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Lt. Martin Carey  

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    The official command logo of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group TWO (EODGRU-2).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 10:24
    Photo ID: 9571948
    VIRIN: 260318-N-OT964-9006
    Resolution: 4092x3886
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The official command logo of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group TWO (EODGRU-2). [Image 7 of 7], by LT Martin Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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