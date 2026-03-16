The official command logo of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit EIGHT (EODMU-8).
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 10:24
|Photo ID:
|9571945
|VIRIN:
|260318-N-OT964-9004
|Resolution:
|6000x6000
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The official command logo of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit EIGHT (EODMU-8). [Image 7 of 7], by LT Martin Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.