Date Taken: 03.18.2026 Date Posted: 03.18.2026 10:24 Photo ID: 9571946 VIRIN: 260318-N-OT964-9005 Resolution: 1993x1993 Size: 1.02 MB Location: US

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This work, The official command logo of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit TWELVE (EODMU-12). [Image 7 of 7], by LT Martin Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.