The official command logo of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit TWO (EODMU-2).
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 10:24
|Photo ID:
|9571943
|VIRIN:
|260318-N-OT964-9002
|Resolution:
|1993x1993
|Size:
|819.24 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The official command logo of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit TWO (EODMU-2). [Image 7 of 7], by LT Martin Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.