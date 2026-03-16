Jawbone Flight Kitchen keeps aircrew fueled for flight

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kamiah Johnston, 786th Force Support Squadron food service journeyman, poses for a photo in the Jawbone Flight Kitchen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 10, 2026. The Jawbone Flight Kitchen is manned 24/7 by four Airmen who work in shifts to ensure that aircrews receive the food supplies they need to keep the mission going. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)