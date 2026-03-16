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    Jawbone Flight Kitchen keeps aircrew fueled for flight [Image 6 of 6]

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    Jawbone Flight Kitchen keeps aircrew fueled for flight

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kamiah Johnston, 786th Force Support Squadron food service journeyman, poses for a photo in the Jawbone Flight Kitchen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 10, 2026. The Jawbone Flight Kitchen is manned 24/7 by four Airmen who work in shifts to ensure that aircrews receive the food supplies they need to keep the mission going. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 06:14
    Photo ID: 9571732
    VIRIN: 260310-F-GK375-1359
    Resolution: 5000x3566
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Jawbone Flight Kitchen keeps aircrew fueled for flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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