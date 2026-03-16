Jawbone Flight Kitchen keeps aircrew fueled for flight

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kamiah Johnston, 786th Force Support Squadron food service journeyman, places food and water in a box in the Jawbone Flight Kitchen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 10, 2026. with at least two hours’ notice so the team can prepare the food and coordinate delivery to aircraft on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)