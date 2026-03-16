U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kamiah Johnston, 786th Force Support Squadron food service journeyman, tapes a sandwich bag shut in the Jawbone Flight Kitchen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 10, 2026. The Jawbone Flight Kitchen prepares a range of meals designed to travel well on aircraft and accommodate dietary needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 06:14
|Photo ID:
|9571729
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-GK375-1269
|Resolution:
|5000x3327
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jawbone Flight Kitchen keeps aircrew fueled for flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Jawbone Flight Kitchen keeps aircrew fueled for flight
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