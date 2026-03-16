Jawbone Flight Kitchen keeps aircrew fueled for flight

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kamiah Johnston, 786th Force Support Squadron food service journeyman, tapes a sandwich bag shut in the Jawbone Flight Kitchen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 10, 2026. The Jawbone Flight Kitchen prepares a range of meals designed to travel well on aircraft and accommodate dietary needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)