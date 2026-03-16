U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kamiah Johnston, 786th Force Support Squadron food service journeyman, bags sandwiches in the Jawbone Flight Kitchen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 10, 2026. With at least two hours’ notice the team can prepare the food and coordinate delivery to aircraft on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 06:14
|Photo ID:
|9571728
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-GK375-1250
|Resolution:
|5000x3327
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jawbone Flight Kitchen keeps aircrew fueled for flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Jawbone Flight Kitchen keeps aircrew fueled for flight
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