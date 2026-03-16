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    Jawbone Flight Kitchen keeps aircrew fueled for flight [Image 3 of 6]

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    Jawbone Flight Kitchen keeps aircrew fueled for flight

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kamiah Johnston, 786th Force Support Squadron food service journeyman, bags sandwiches in the Jawbone Flight Kitchen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 10, 2026. With at least two hours’ notice the team can prepare the food and coordinate delivery to aircraft on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 06:14
    Photo ID: 9571728
    VIRIN: 260310-F-GK375-1250
    Resolution: 5000x3327
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Jawbone Flight Kitchen keeps aircrew fueled for flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Jawbone Flight Kitchen keeps aircrew fueled for flight

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    786 FSS
    USAFE

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