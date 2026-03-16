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    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community [Image 6 of 10]

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    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Students at Livorno Elementary Middle School (LEMS) took center stage at the school’s Media Center on March 13 to lead an immersive math modeling activity. Divided into four specialized teams, the students demonstrated modern mathematical methodologies to community members in attendance, effectively showcasing both their academic proficiency and their leadership skills.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 05:41
    Photo ID: 9571709
    VIRIN: 260312-A-JM046-5547
    Resolution: 5148x3432
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community [Image 10 of 10], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community

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    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community

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