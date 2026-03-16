Students at Livorno Elementary Middle School (LEMS) took center stage at the school’s Media Center on March 13 to lead an immersive math modeling activity. Divided into four specialized teams, the students demonstrated modern mathematical methodologies to community members in attendance, effectively showcasing both their academic proficiency and their leadership skills.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 05:41
|Photo ID:
|9571691
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-JM046-2118
|Resolution:
|4844x3875
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community [Image 10 of 10], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
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