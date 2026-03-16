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    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community

    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community

    Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Students at Livorno Elementary Middle School (LEMS) took center stage at the...... read more read more

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    03.18.2026

    Story by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LIVORNO, Italy – Livorno Elementary Middle School students gathered at the LEMS Media Center on March 13 to lead an immersive math modeling activity.

    Divided into four specialized teams, the students demonstrated modern mathematical methodologies to community members in attendance, effectively showcasing both their academic proficiency and their leadership skills.

    “The event empowers students to teach parents real world math problems through hands-on modeling and graphing tasks,” said Villet Ferreri, LEMS mathematics teacher. “The primary expectation is for the students to collaboratively teach, model and explain math concepts that each grade level is learning.”

    Now in its second year, the event involves all students in grades 6–8. Ferreri noted that the presentation serves a dual purpose: it reinforces the students' understanding while bridging the gap between the classroom and the home.

    “The event also gives the students an opportunity to teach the new modeling techniques and math approaches to their parents, so they are equipped to help with the 'new' math at home,” she said.

    Reflecting on the presentation, Ferreri expressed high praise for her students’ performance.

    “All the students did an amazing job guiding and explaining their reasoning,” she said. “I'm proud of the courage and confidence they displayed and grateful to all the parents and families that came out to support us.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 05:42
    Story ID: 560788
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community, by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community
    LEMS students host interactive math event for Camp Darby community

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