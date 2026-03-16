Charlie Company Initial Drill

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Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, prepare to conduct initial drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, March 16, 2026. Through initial drill and the five Marine attributes, recruits forged discipline and exemplary character in their recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)