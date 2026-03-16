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    Charlie Company Initial Drill [Image 15 of 23]

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    Charlie Company Initial Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Yawo Mondjinou, a drill instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, leads his platoon through initial drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, March 16, 2026. Through initial drill and the five Marine attributes, recruits forged discipline and exemplary character in their recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 20:31
    Photo ID: 9571272
    VIRIN: 260316-M-JM917-1088
    Resolution: 5220x3480
    Size: 8.66 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Charlie Company Initial Drill [Image 23 of 23], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill
    Charlie Company Initial Drill

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    Drill Instructor, Drill, Initial Drill, Commands

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