Charlie Company Initial Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Yawo Mondjinou, a drill instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, leads his platoon through initial drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, March 16, 2026. Through initial drill and the five Marine attributes, recruits forged discipline and exemplary character in their recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)