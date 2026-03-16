Charlie Company Initial Drill

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Demarcus Brodie, a drill master with Recruit Training Regiment, evaluates Sgt. Yawo Mondjinou, a drill instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, during initial drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, March 16, 2026. Through initial drill and the five Marine attributes, Charlie Company forged discipline and exemplary character in their recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)