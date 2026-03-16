Charlie Company Initial Drill

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Demarcus Brodie, a drill master with Recruit Training Regiment, evaluates recruits during initial drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, March 16, 2026. Through initial drill and the five Marine attributes, recruits forged discipline and exemplary character in their recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)