CDF 26 Furthers Army Fires Transformation

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Regular Soldier feedback was an important part of the data collection plan during the Cross Domain Fires 26 Concept Focused Warfighting Experiment at Fort Sill, Okla. Soldiers were trained to use the emerging technologies, then they provided feedback on the use and operation of that technology to the Fires Future Capabilities Directorate during regular touch points. Technology capabilities were employed to support the learning demands at each site.



CDF 26 was an integrated and distributed, scaled field experiment led by the Fires Future Capabilities Directorate to assess emerging warfighting gaps and capabilities. The experiment was supported with excursions by the All-Domain Sensing team at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. and the Aviation Future Capability Directorate at Yuma Proving Ground, Az.