CDF 26 Furthers Army Fires Transformation

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Having drones available provided real-time physical targets for sensors and effectors at Fort Sill, Okla. during the Cross Domain Fires 26 Concept Focused Warfighting Experiment. Here, a member of the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems University team, launches a UAV to stimulate sensor collection.



CDF 26 was an integrated and distributed, scaled field experiment led by the Fires Future Capabilities Directorate to assess emerging warfighting gaps and capabilities. The experiment was supported with excursions by the All-Domain Sensing team at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. and the Aviation Future Capability Directorate at Yuma Proving Ground, Az.