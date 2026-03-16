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    CDF 26 Furthers Army Fires Transformation [Image 1 of 3]

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    CDF 26 Furthers Army Fires Transformation

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Michael Whetston 

    Futures and Concepts Command

    Having drones available provided real-time physical targets for sensors and effectors at Fort Sill, Okla. during the Cross Domain Fires 26 Concept Focused Warfighting Experiment. Here, a member of the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems University team, launches a UAV to stimulate sensor collection.

    CDF 26 was an integrated and distributed, scaled field experiment led by the Fires Future Capabilities Directorate to assess emerging warfighting gaps and capabilities. The experiment was supported with excursions by the All-Domain Sensing team at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. and the Aviation Future Capability Directorate at Yuma Proving Ground, Az.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 11:08
    Photo ID: 9570272
    VIRIN: 260306-A-WA259-5319
    Resolution: 4569x3053
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CDF 26 Furthers Army Fires Transformation [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Whetston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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