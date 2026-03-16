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    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 11 of 18]

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    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, March 17, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 09:29
    Photo ID: 9570090
    VIRIN: 260317-A-IW468-6148
    Resolution: 7934x5289
    Size: 8.53 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 18 of 18], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

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