Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, March 17, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 09:29
|Photo ID:
|9570085
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-IW468-8458
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.05 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 18 of 18], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.