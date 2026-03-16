Date Taken: 03.17.2026 Date Posted: 03.17.2026 09:29 Photo ID: 9570087 VIRIN: 260317-A-IW468-9813 Resolution: 8202x5468 Size: 9.36 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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This work, Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 18 of 18], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.