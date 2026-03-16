Hiroyasu Kozono, left, mayor of Minamitane, shakes hands with U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Adam Badran, an administration specialist with 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, during Iron Fist 26, in Tanegashima, Japan, March 3, 2026. The meeting strengthened local relations following the completion of joint amphibious landings on Tanegashima, developing opportunities for future training events in contrasting environments. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase operational integration and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 01:25
|Photo ID:
|9569699
|VIRIN:
|260303-M-WK421-1427
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|TANEGASHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines Meet with Mayors of Tanegashima, Japan during exercise Iron Fist 26 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.