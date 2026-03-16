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    U.S. Marines Meet with Mayors of Tanegashima, Japan during exercise Iron Fist 26 [Image 5 of 7]

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    U.S. Marines Meet with Mayors of Tanegashima, Japan during exercise Iron Fist 26

    TANEGASHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Col. Toshiyuki Uchida, officer in charge of Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, pose for a picture with Hiroyasu Kozono, mayor of Minamitane, Iron Fist 26, in Tanegashima, Japan, March 3, 2026. The meeting strengthened local relations following the completion of joint amphibious landings on Tanegashima, developing opportunities for future training events in contrasting environments. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase operational integration and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 01:25
    Photo ID: 9569697
    VIRIN: 260303-M-WK421-1419
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: TANEGASHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines Meet with Mayors of Tanegashima, Japan during exercise Iron Fist 26 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines Meet with Mayors of Tanegashima, Japan during exercise Iron Fist 26
    U.S. Marines Meet with Mayors of Tanegashima, Japan during exercise Iron Fist 26
    U.S. Marines Meet with Mayors of Tanegashima, Japan during exercise Iron Fist 26
    U.S. Marines Meet with Mayors of Tanegashima, Japan during exercise Iron Fist 26
    U.S. Marines Meet with Mayors of Tanegashima, Japan during exercise Iron Fist 26
    U.S. Marines Meet with Mayors of Tanegashima, Japan during exercise Iron Fist 26
    U.S. Marines Meet with Mayors of Tanegashima, Japan during exercise Iron Fist 26

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    Joint Operation
    Mayor
    III MEF
    ARDB
    USINDOPACOM
    Iron Fist 26

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