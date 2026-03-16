U.S. Marines Meet with Mayors of Tanegashima, Japan during exercise Iron Fist 26

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Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Col. Toshiyuki Uchida, left, officer in charge of Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, and U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Sean Powell, adjutant of 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Staff Sgt. Adam Badran an administrative specialist with 3rd MEB, meet with Tabuchigawa Toshiro, mayor of Nakatane, during Iron Fist 26, in Tanegashima, Japan, March 3, 2026. The meeting’s purpose was to strengthen local relations following the completion of a joint amphibious landing on Tanegashima, developing opportunities for future training events in contrasting environments. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase operational integration and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)