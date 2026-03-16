U.S. Marines Meet with Mayors of Tanegashima, Japan during exercise Iron Fist 26

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Hiroyasu Kozono, left, mayor of Minamitane, shakes hands with U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Sean Powell, adjutant of 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, during Iron Fist 26, in Tanegashima, Japan, March 3, 2026. The meeting strengthened local relations following the completion of joint amphibious landings on Tanegashima, developing opportunities for future training events in contrasting environments. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase operational integration and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)