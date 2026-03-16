Tom Casarez, a cobbler assigned to the 406th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Va., reaches for a pair of shoes he made for Soldiers assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, commonly known as “The Old Guard”.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9569073
|VIRIN:
|250423-O-LU733-9239
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delivering readiness one pair at a time [Image 2 of 2], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Delivering readiness one pair at a time
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