(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delivering readiness one pair at a time [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Delivering readiness one pair at a time

    ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Tom Casarez, a cobbler assigned to the 406th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Va., reaches for a pair of shoes he made for Soldiers assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, commonly known as “The Old Guard”.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 16:29
    Photo ID: 9569073
    VIRIN: 250423-O-LU733-9239
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delivering readiness one pair at a time [Image 2 of 2], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Delivering readiness one pair at a time
    Delivering readiness one pair at a time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Delivering readiness one pair at a time

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery