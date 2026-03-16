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    Delivering readiness one pair at a time [Image 2 of 2]

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    Delivering readiness one pair at a time

    ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    A metal tap and heel horseshoe sit on the bottom of a ceremonial shoe, components repaired and replaced by Tom Casarez at the Logistics Readiness Center, Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Va.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 16:29
    Photo ID: 9569079
    VIRIN: 260316-A-A4479-6826
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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