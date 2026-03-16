A metal tap and heel horseshoe sit on the bottom of a ceremonial shoe, components repaired and replaced by Tom Casarez at the Logistics Readiness Center, Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Va.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9569079
|VIRIN:
|260316-A-A4479-6826
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Delivering readiness one pair at a time
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