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    Clear the weapon [Image 2 of 4]

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    Clear the weapon

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shawn Keeton 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Carlos Harrison, 184th Sustainment Command, demonstrates weapons skills during the 2026 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Mar. 16, 2026. The competition consists of multiple events designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical toughness, including the Army Fitness Test, Army Warrior Tasks, the Call for Fire Trainer, land navigation, a 12-mile ruck march, obstacle course, marksmanship, and a written and oral board examination. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Shawn Keeton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 15:55
    Photo ID: 9569042
    VIRIN: 260316-Z-SA542-6258
    Resolution: 4250x6375
    Size: 10.75 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clear the weapon [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    High Crawl
    Clear the weapon
    Lift the Weight
    On to the next objective

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    MSNG
    MSNGBWC2026

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