Mississippi National Guard Soldier Earns Enlisted Title at 2026 Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Jovi Prevot | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adison Dunaway, left, 172nd Airlift Wing, congratulates U.S. Army Spc. Carlos Harrison, right, 184th Sustainment Command, on being named the 2026 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition enlisted category winner at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, March 19, 2026. The competition consisted of multiple events designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical toughness, including the Army Fitness Test, Army Warrior Tasks, the Call for Fire Trainer, land navigation, a 12-mile ruck march, obstacle course, marksmanship, and a written and oral board examination. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jovi Prevot | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adison Dunaway, left, 172nd Airlift Wing,...... read more read more

CAMP SHELBY JOINT FORCES TRAINING CENTER, Miss. - U.S. Army Spc. Carlos Harrison, a combat medic assigned to the 184th Sustainment Command, Mississippi Army National Guard, was named the Enlisted Category winner of the 2026 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition, held March 15–19 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center.

A native of Brandon, Mississippi, Harrison is currently a sophomore at the University of Mississippi studying biology, with plans to pursue the Army’s Interservice Physician Assistant Program (IPAP).

Competing against top Soldiers from across the state, as well as international partners from Uzbekistan, Harrison distinguished himself through a demanding series of events designed to test physical endurance, technical proficiency, and mental resilience. The multi-day competition included the Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons qualification, a 12-mile ruck march, obstacle course, and both written and oral board evaluations.

For Harrison, the win was anything but expected.

“It’s honestly unbelievable,” Harrison said. “I’ve been a runner-up in a lot of things - sports, competitions - so to actually win this one, especially with the level of competition here, it’s crazy.”

Harrison noted the competition remained tight throughout, particularly among top performers.

“There were a lot of strong competitors out there,” he said. “I thought it was really close between me and Specialist Nicholson.”

His preparation reflected a disciplined, consistent approach focused on endurance and functional strength. “I was running about five days a week, doing bodyweight workouts, adding weight to pull-ups and dips, and incorporating rucks with a weighted vest,” Harrison said.

That competitive environment extended beyond state lines, as Mississippi National Guard Soldiers and Airmen trained and competed alongside their Uzbek counterparts, strengthening partnerships through shared challenges and mutual respect.

“You can only get better by putting yourself in uncomfortable situations and surrounding yourself with people who are better than you,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Hollings, state command sergeant major, Mississippi National Guard. Harrison’s performance reflected that mindset, maintaining composure across each event and building momentum throughout the competition.

“Competition drives professionalism, adversity fuels growth, and pain kills weakness,” said U.S. Army Master Sgt. Cody Odom, Harrison’s sponsor for the event.

With the state title secured, Harrison is already looking ahead to the next challenge.

“I’ll be heading to North Carolina in a few weeks for regionals,” he said. “Right now it’s about recovery first, then maintaining and sharpening where I can.”

While the timeline is short, Harrison remains focused on representing Mississippi at the next level.

“Hopefully I can go out there and do well,” he said.