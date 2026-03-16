Lift the Weight

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U.S. Army Sgt. Logan Sheldon, 155th Armor Brigade Combat Team, conducts the deadlift event of the Army Fitness Test during the 2026 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Mar. 16, 2026. The competition consists of multiple events designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical toughness, including the Army Fitness Test, Army Warrior Tasks, the Call for Fire Trainer, land navigation, a 12-mile ruck march, obstacle course, marksmanship, and a written and oral board examination. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Shawn Keeton)