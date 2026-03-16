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    Lift the Weight [Image 3 of 4]

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    Lift the Weight

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shawn Keeton 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Logan Sheldon, 155th Armor Brigade Combat Team, conducts the deadlift event of the Army Fitness Test during the 2026 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Mar. 16, 2026. The competition consists of multiple events designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical toughness, including the Army Fitness Test, Army Warrior Tasks, the Call for Fire Trainer, land navigation, a 12-mile ruck march, obstacle course, marksmanship, and a written and oral board examination. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Shawn Keeton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 15:55
    Photo ID: 9569034
    VIRIN: 260316-Z-SA542-6706
    Resolution: 4141x6212
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lift the Weight [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    High Crawl
    Clear the weapon
    Lift the Weight
    On to the next objective

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    MSNG
    MSNGBWC2026

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