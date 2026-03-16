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    On to the next objective [Image 4 of 4]

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    On to the next objective

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shawn Keeton 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and Airmen conduct a ruck march during the 2026 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Mar. 16, 2026. Events conducted throughout the competition are designed to replicate the physical and mental demands Soldiers may encounter during operational missions. By testing marksmanship, land navigation, communication, and decision making under stress, the Best Warrior Competition reinforces the standards of excellence expected of Mississippi National Guard Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Shawn Keeton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 15:55
    Photo ID: 9569039
    VIRIN: 260316-Z-SA542-8585
    Resolution: 3669x5503
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On to the next objective [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    High Crawl
    Clear the weapon
    Lift the Weight
    On to the next objective

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