Steady, Strategic and Service‑Driven — AFRICOM’s Navy Sailor of the Year

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U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Oluyinka Akinsawe, a personnel specialist assigned to the Military Personnel Branch, U.S. Africa Command, poses for a photo in front of the AFRICOM headquarters building at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. Akinsawe was selected as AFRICOM’s Sailor of the Year for her sustained superior performance managing personnel and administrative support for Sailors assigned to the command. (U.S. Army photo by Takisha (Tak) Hall)