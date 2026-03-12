U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Oluyinka Akinsawe, a personnel specialist assigned to the Military Personnel Branch, U.S. Africa Command, poses for a photo in front of the AFRICOM headquarters building at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. Akinsawe was selected as AFRICOM’s Sailor of the Year for her sustained superior performance managing personnel and administrative support for Sailors assigned to the command. (U.S. Army photo by Takisha (Tak) Hall)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 07:22
|Photo ID:
|9568028
|VIRIN:
|260209-O-AY109-6644
|Resolution:
|2485x1920
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Steady, Strategic and Service‑Driven — AFRICOM’s Navy Sailor of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Takisha Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Steady, Strategic and Service‑Driven — AFRICOM’s Navy Sailor of the Year
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